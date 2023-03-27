BREVARD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At least seven people suffered injuries after an incident involving two bounce houses in western North Carolina.

In a media release, the Brevard Fire Department said high wind gusts led to the bounce houses becoming loose about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Transylvania County City/County Sports Complex.

First responders noted winds tossed one inflatable 150 feet from its initial spot. The wind threw another inflatable 450 feet. While the release did not expressly state that people were inside and/or on the inflatables, they did note “several people around the inflatables.”

Firefighters said they initially encountered four injured and found three others needing medical attention while going through the crowd. Some were treated on scene, while others went to area hospitals with “non-critical injuries,” according to the release.

Authorities did note that there were reports of other injuries but noted that those other injured may have taken themselves to the hospital.

The incident happened on the opening day of Transylvania County’s Little League. Firefighters noted around 1,500 people were in attendance for the event.

In a statement on the Little League’s Facebook page, they said:

“As many have heard, there has been an unfortunate incident this afternoon at the ball fields. During a gust of wind, some of the inflatables broke loose and got blown across the fields.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured.

We are very grateful to the first responders who jumped into action immediately to minimize the impacts and treat those who were injured.

Additional thanks goes out to the parents and other spectators who assisted in all areas to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

The North Carolina Dept. of Labor is investigating the incident.