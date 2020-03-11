Winners for NC gov’t employee health insurance plan named

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New service contracts awarded for North Carolina’s health insurance plan for state employees, teachers and retirees should save state government and enrollees significant money over time, State Treasurer Dale Folwell says.

Folwell announced over the past week winning bids to administer the State Health Plan and to offer Medicare Advantage coverage to retired government employees and their dependents.

The plan’s trustee board chose Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to remain the plan administrator.

Three companies bid for the contract covering 2022 to 2024 to process claims and premiums for the plan’s 727,000 members and to manage plan providers.

The state could save $170 million over the three years and could result in lower than projected enrollee costs, Folwell’s office said.

The board also awarded Humana a three-year Medicare Advantage contract that begins in January. United Healthcare Services currently holds the contract, which was bid on by four insurers, a Folwell news release said.

Medicare Advantage refers to privately run versions of the federal government’s Medicare program.

The Humana contract could result in $590 million in cost savings and lower state government’s long-term retiree health care liability, Folwell’s office said.

The contract also expands premium-free coverage to more retiree dependents.