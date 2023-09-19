RALEIGH, N.C. — Mohammad Ashraf of Winston-Salem took a chance on a $25 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Ashraf bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from S & K Food Mart on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem where he works. He bought the ticket on his day off.

He claimed his prize ast week and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,257.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $21.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Forsyth County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.