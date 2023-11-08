WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who mentored students at a Winston-Salem school was arrested on Tuesday and accused of taking indecent liberties with a juvenile student, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Winston-Salem officers charged Eduard Camilo Sarmiento, 31, of Winston-Salem, with statutory rape, indecent liberties and multiple sexual offenses.

In June 2022, the Criminal Investigations Division got a tip about a person who mentored students at Philo-Hill Magnet Middle School who was not an employee with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools but employed through an outside contractor.

Investigators were told the person was reportedly engaging in sexual activity with a juvenile student.

The alleged offenses did not happen on the school campus.

After an investigation, WSPD detectives arrested and charged Sarmiento with felony statutory rape, felony indecent liberties and felony sex offense.

“From the moment we learned of this allegation we immediately acted. Our team worked to ensure this mentor was removed from campus and was not allowed on any of our campuses moving forward,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said. “Any adult behavior that is harmful to our students is simply not tolerated in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. We are entrusted to provide a safe environment to all our students, every single day, and we take that very seriously.”

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.