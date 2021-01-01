Winston-Salem man wins $1 million Powerball prize just days before the new year

North Carolina

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Azeez Aileru, of Winston-Salem, is heading into 2021 a richer man!

Ailuru picked up a Powerball ticket at the Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem.

He chose his own numbers, and those numbers beat 1 in 11.7 million odds, matching all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing for the $1 million prize.

He claimed his winnings on Wednesday, a total of $707,500 after taxes.

While this win is big, it pales in comparison to the Powerball jackpot which continues to rise.

Saturday’s jackpot has hit $384 million as an annuity or $295.4 million in cash.

If you’re planning to play, be warned. The odds are slim. 1-in-292-million slim.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

