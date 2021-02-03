Winston-Salem restaurant worker spreads positivity

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s hard to define Larry Crosby’s job at The Loop restaurant in the Thruway Shopping Center.

“I bus tables, I clean tables and I’m the everything man,” said Crosby, who may work in a restaurant but he’s in the people business. “I just love meeting all kinds of people, I’ve been like that all my life.”

His smile may be hidden by a mask these days, but his heart is easy to see.

“I just try to treat everybody the same and be nice to people,” he said.

These days he appreciates his contact with others more than ever.

“When the pandemic first hit, I was out of work for about two months,” he said. “That third week I was about to go stir crazy.”

Despite being close to retirement age, he doesn’t plan to slow down.

“I’m not going to retire, I’m going to work until I can’t walk no more,” he said.