Winston-Salem woman wins $1,000 a Day for Life with a $2 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Winston-Salem woman becomes the third North Carolinian to win Lucky for Life’s top prize.

For Damian Zepponi of Winston-Salem, a $1,000 a Day for Life prize means she can fulfill a dream of starting a ministry to help others.

Zepponi purchased three $2 Quick Pick tickets at the Food Lion on Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown on Thursday, the day of the drawing.

Her second ticket matched all six winning numbers, beating odds of 1 in 30.8 million.

Zepponi said she discovered her good luck the next day when she checked her tickets.

“I couldn’t do anything,” she said, “but sit and cry and be amazed.”

After talking to a financial adviser, Zepponi, 47, opted for cash and after required federal and state withholdings she took home $4,068,127.