OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Bodie Island Lighthouse, located just south of Nags Head, will be open for a winter climbing experience for two days this December.

On Dec. 2 and 16 from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m., guests are invited to climb the 219 stairs of the Bodie Island Lighthouse with the purchase of a ticket.

Tickets go on sale at 7 a.m. and must be purchased on the same day of your climb. Tickets can be purchased here.

Park volunteers and members of the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society will be onsite to support operations and to assist visitors.