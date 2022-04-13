GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Earth Day around the corner and the United States having experienced $343 billion in damage from natural disasters in 2021, WalletHub released its report on the 2022 Greenest States.

In order to showcase the states doing right by Mother Earth, WalletHub compared the 50 states in terms of 25 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and residents’ environmental friendliness. The data set ranges from green buildings per capita to the share of energy consumption from renewable resources.

Out of all 50 states, North Carolina ranked 19th with a score of 63.45.

Environmental Quality: 31

Eco-Friendly Behaviors: 23

Climate-Change Contributions: 12

The top 10 greenest states:

Vermont

New York

Hawaii

Maryland

California

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Connecticut

South Dakota

Maine

The 10 least green states:

Texas

Oklahoma

Alaska

Wyoming

Kentucky

North Dakota

Alabama

Mississippi

Louisiana

West Virginia

Key stats:

Blue states are greener, with an average rank of 15.24, compared to Red states which have an average rank of 35.76.

Oregon has the highest share of energy consumption from renewable sources, 43.11%, which is 15 times higher than Deleware, the state with the lowest, coming in at 2.87%.

New York has the highest share of people who do not drive to work, 46.10%, which is 3.3 times higher than Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 13.90%.

Vermont has the highest number of alternative-fuel stations per 100,000 residents, 53.82, which is 9.6 times higher than Louisiana, the state with the lowest at 5.62.