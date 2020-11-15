With some roads still flooded, Wayne County schools shifts to remote learning Monday

Flooding in the Princeton area of Wayne County on Sunday. Photo by Mackenzie Stasko/CBS 17

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — As some roads are still under water or damaged from flooding in Wayne County from heavy rains last week, school officials say that students will have “remote instruction” on Monday.

Wayne County Public Schools announced Sunday afternoon that school officials will be working Monday to establish new bus routes in the flooded or damaged areas.

The announcement said “a number of road closures are expected to remain throughout the week.”

Schools will return to their regular Plan B schedules Tuesday, according to the news release.

Officials said that curbside meal pickup will still be available for families at 15 designated school sites Monday.