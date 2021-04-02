Witness describes I-95 murder suspect vehicle to authorities in 911 call

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — In a 911 call made right after last week’s deadly I-95 road rage shooting, a witness can be heard trying to help law enforcement track down the killer.

News13 obtained two 911 calls from the shooting. We’re choosing not to share the call from the victim’s husband out of respect for the family. In the other call, a woman tells a dispatcher what she saw.

“I’m going 95 south. I’m at exit 22. A grey Malibu just fired shots into a white Chevy Suburban and they exited off of exit 22,” a woman can be heard telling dispatch.

In a separate part of the call, the woman could be heard saying, “You got to hurry up because they fired shots in that truck and I’m not sure if somebody’s hit.”

Julie Eberly, a mother of six from Manheim, Pennsylvania, was killed. She was on her way to Hilton Head for a vacation with her husband, a day after they celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.

Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Deputies said he opened fire when the Eberly’s car came too close to his while trying to merge.