Witnesses describe moments before 18-year-old was run over by SUV and killed in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the driver who struck and killed a teen and kept going. They said she was on the hood of a white SUV, fell off and was hit.

CBS 17 spoke with two women who live nearby. They said they saw the teen on the hood and were concerned. They called 911 and followed that vehicle. They found Tebria Frazier, 18, in the road.

It happened on Vinson Road in Clayton around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Those women said the victim still had a windshield wiper in her hand and a faint pulse. One of them stayed with her, the other witness directed traffic away.

Tebria Frazier (Courtesy: Kennedy Byrd)

They said EMS arrived quickly but she died.

Those women declined to do an interview, too distraught by what they witnessed.

Investigators called the incident domestic, explaining the victim knew the driver. They’re still looking for that white SUV and the driver. They haven’t been identified.

“It was scary, it’s sad, my daughter was coming home, they come home on that street,” Debra Morrison, a neighbor said.

After hearing a helicopter circling and sirens, Morrison who lives nearby called her daughter. She learned about what took place on our website.

“You meant to harm and you caused harm, and you didn’t even stop to see if you could have helped her, or if she was still alive, or even explaining yourself like maybe you didn’t mean to do it,” she explained.

Authorities couldn’t say how Frazier ended up on the hood, how long she was on it for or why that driver kept going.

“That’s saying a lot of behalf of the person who’s even driving it, like stop your car, if it gets that serious call the police,” Xaverian Evans, a neighbor said.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the case to give them a call.