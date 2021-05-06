Woman arrested after stray bullet strikes 14-year-old boy in Burlington

Sade Michelle Robinson

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in custody after a stray bullet struck a 14-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital, according to police.

Sade Michelle Robinson, 34, of Burlington, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and failure to store a firearm to protect a minor. She was released on a $10,000 secured bond.

Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to the 1500 block of South Mebane Street.

Police said the shooting was accidental.

The shooting appears to be the result of “an accidental discharge and involves at least two other juveniles in an adjacent apartment,” Burlington police said in a news release.

There is no known relationship between the victim and the other two juveniles that were involved in the shooting.

The firearm that was used has been recovered and is in the custody of law enforcement.

You can trace the path of the bullet that struck a a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday in Burlington.

You can trace the path of bullet that pierced the Burlington teen before going through a Pepsi can and stopping in a bag of Doritos. (Michelle Wolf/WGHP)

A bullet hole in the wall shows where the bullet entered.

We’re told it then struck a teenager before going through a can of Pepsi and coming to a stop in a bag of Doritos.