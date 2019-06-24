Woman charged after 2 hurt as car goes off street and crashes into Raleigh pizza shop

Raleigh Police say two people were injured when a car went off the road and crashed into the patio dining area of a popular pizza restaurant on Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. at Lilly’s Pizza at 1813 Glenwood Avenue, police said.

Investigators said a white sedan was traveling into Raleigh on Glenwood Avenue when the driver left the road.

The car went onto the sidewalk and hit outdoor seating at the patio in front of Lilly’s Pizza.

Two people who were in the area suffered minor injuries when they were hit, police said.

Police did not say if the people who were hit were on the sidewalk or in the patio area when the crash happened.

The car was seen off the road after the incident and much of the patio furniture was scattered after the crash.

Inbound Glenwood Avenue was closed after the crash. There is no word on what caused the wreck.

Arrest records show that 20-year-old Cassidy Lori Stone, of Raleigh, is charged with driving while impaired in connection with the wreck.

Stone does not appear to be in jail as of Monday morning.