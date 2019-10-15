Woman charged in Greensboro kidnapping was also wanted in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) – The 22-year-old woman who is charged with kidnapping a 3-year-old last week in Greensboro was also wanted out of Wake County, court documents say.

N’denezsia Monique Lancaster is charged with first-degree kidnapping in the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment on Oct. 9.

N’denezsia Monique Lancaster

She is being held under a $1 million bond for the kidnapping charge.

An arrest warrant says Lancaster is listed as living in an apartment on Woodbend Drive off Six Forks Road in Raleigh.

Lancaster made her first appearance in court on Monday. Her listed address is at a Raleigh apartment complex on Woodbend Drive.

No one came to the door when CBS 17 knocked on the unit on Monday, but her neighbors had similar reactions to her arrest.

They told us they often see her in the parking lot. Several said they were shocked she’s linked to the Amber Alert.

“You want to think your children are safe and to have a neighbor suspected of doing such a thing is frightening,” said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

Police said she took the little girl, Ahlora Lindiment, at a playground near an apartment complex.

Lindiment was found safe at a Christian center a day later and reunited with her parents. Lancaster was arrested soon after.

Lindiment’s parents said they don’t know the suspect.

The Guilford County jail shows Lancaster is also facing an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill charge.

That charge is unrelated to the kidnapping and stems from an incident in Greensboro where she is accused of using a box cutter to cut a man’s wrist.

In Wake County, CBS 17 found out she’s scheduled to be in court next month for driving with a revoked license. A clerk said she hasn’t paid court costs on a speeding ticket as well.

Her neighbors said they’re relieved it didn’t end worse.

“Whew. It never hurts to observe,” said a neighbor.

Ahlora was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. on Oct. 9 from 2411 Phillips Ave., near Claremont Homes Apartments.

At 8:18 p.m. Oct. 10, Greensboro police received a call on the tip line that a girl, believed to be Ahlora, was at the Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street.

Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment

Police said Ahlora was playing at a playground near an apartment complex and the suspect was around that playground and interacted with multiple adults and children.

“[The suspect] interacted with some adults, she interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way,” Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Scott said Ahlora was seen leaving the playground with the suspect.

Lindiment was safely located on Thursday and reunited with her family.

Heartwarming video posted to Facebook shows Ahlora’s stepmom welcoming home the 3-year-old.

Lancaster was arrested Oct. 11 after someone recognized her from images released by Greensboro police.

A motive behind the abduction has not been released.