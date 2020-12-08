Woman cited for hosting concert in Wake County with more than 150 people in attendance, deputies say

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was cited by Wake County deputies after she hosted a concert Sunday near Zebulon that was attended by more than 150 people, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the 6200 block of Lula Ridge Drive around 9 p.m. in reference to a noise complaint.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said deputies arrived to find between 150 and 200 people at the location for a concert.

The event coordinator was identified as Nanci Morales-Gonzales, Curry said.

She was cited for violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 117 – which prohibits any mass gathering of more than 50 people at the same time in a single confined outdoor space.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

