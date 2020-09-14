Woman cited in Durham head-on crash that killed 18-month-old boy, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been cited in a head-on Durham crash earlier this month that killed an 18-month-old boy who was riding with her, police say.

The crash was reported Sept. 2 around 5:48 a.m. at T.W. Alexander Drive between Miami Boulevard and Weck Drive.

Several days later, the 18-month-old boy died from injuries sustained in the head-on crash in the city, police announced last week.

The wreck happened as a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by 48-year-old Miriam Parker was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of T.W. Alexander Drive when it crashed head-on into a 2006 Cadillac Escalade, police said.

Police believe Parker was making a left turn from South Miami Boulevard onto T.W. Alexander Drive and turned onto the wrong side of the divided highway.

Parker and the child passenger, identified as 18-month-old Jeremiah Scott, were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Escalade was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Saturday, police announced that Parker was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway, driving without a license, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and child restraint violations.