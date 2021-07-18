Woman dies after being hit, dragged by vehicle in Raleigh parking deck after tripping, wreck report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman tripped over a speed hump in a parking deck, causing her to fall before she was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to a wreck report from Raleigh police.

The incident happened Friday after 3:15 p.m. in the parking deck of Duke Raleigh Hospital on Wake Forest Road.

According to the wreck report, the woman, identified as Mary Helen Albrecht of Angier, began walking to her car parked in the handicap space that was about 50 feet away. While attempting to walk to her car, she tripped over a speed hump installed at the top of the ramp and fell on her back, the report said.

Immediately after Albrecht fell, a person driving a vehicle was reaching the bottom of the parking deck ramp for level two when the vehicle began to make a U-turn to drive down the ramp of the parking deck floor one.

The driver was unable to see Albrecht who had fallen to the ground “due to visual obstructions within the parking deck as well as visual obstruction from the vehicle itself,” the wreck report states.

The driver ran over Albrecht and the speed hump at the same time, causing Albrecht to be dragged under the vehicle approximately 100 feet before the driver came to a stop, the wreck report said.

Albrecht, who was in her 70s, died from her injuries at the scene, police said.