SELMA, N.C. (AP) — An employee of a restaurant in North Carolina has died after she got her arm trapped in an industrial bread machine for almost 90 minutes, officials said.

A spokeswoman for the state Occupational Safety and Health Division confirmed Wednesday that Vicky Lopez, 44, died Tuesday evening after she was taken by helicopter to Duke University Hospital.

WRAL reported Lopez was cleaning the machine when she became trapped. Selma Fire Chief Phillip McDaniel said small tools were needed to free the woman from the machine. McDaniel said it appeared the machine remained on while Lopez tried to clean it.

The division spokeswoman says an investigation is underway and that it could take up to six months to complete.