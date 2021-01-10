Woman dies, deputy seriously injured in Johnston County crash

MICRO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that a woman died when her truck collided with a Johnston County deputy’s cruiser Saturday afternoon near Micro.

The incident was reported just after 2:40 p.m. along U.S. 301 near Watson Road, which is between Micro and Kenly, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Shirley Ann James, 63, who was driving a GMC Sonoma pickup truck, died in the wreck, according to a news release from troopers.

Quinton Rhue, 24, who is a Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash happened as Rhue was heading north in his marked Dodge Charger with lights and sirens activated, according to 1st Sgt. Chistopher Knox with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Rhue was responding to a call and began passing slower cars on their left side, Knox said in a news release.

“A GMC Sonoma truck traveling north on U.S. 301 slowed and turned left as the deputy was passing,” the news release said.

The deputy’s cruiser hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck.

James died at the scene. Knox said Rhue’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

U.S. 301 was closed for more than three hours. Troopers did release any additional information.

An investigation is being conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Reconstruction Unit.

“The findings will be presented to the Johnston County District Attorney’s office at the conclusion of the investigation,” Knox said in the news release.