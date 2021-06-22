Woman dies in hit-and-run in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Currituck County are investigating after a 27-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on NC 34 in Shawboro.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:10 p.m. on NC 34 near Indiantown Road.

The woman, identified as Mariah Kelsy Sayre, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was from Shawboro, troopers say.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but witnesses said they saw a white vehicle strike Sayre and keep going. The road was not well-lit.

Authorities are also reviewing video for possible leads.