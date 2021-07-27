Woman disgusted by Lumberton dealership’s ‘racial slur’ in Facebook post

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman said she’s humiliated because she was labeled a derogatory term online after buying a car from a Lumberton dealership.

The woman spoke to News13 Tuesday about how the experience has been traumatizing.

Trinity Bethune said she hasn’t been able to bring herself to drive the car she bought with her own money since seeing a post made by Lumberton Honda on its Facebook page.

“I bought my first car Wednesday,” Bethune said. “I was very excited. This was the very first car I purchased on my own with my own money. My own hard-earned money.”

It was supposed to be a moment to be proud of for 21-year-old Bethune, of Fayetteville, but the next evening, she was shocked to see a post on the dealership’s page, referring to her as “Bon Quisha,” leaving Bethune feeling humiliated.

“It’s to describe a Black woman,” Bethune said. “It’s a degrading term to Black women to someone who is uneducated. It’s a racial slur. It’s degrading. It’s a degrading term. It’s disgusting for someone to call me that.”

Bethune said the post was later deleted and the General Manager reached out to apologize on behalf of the dealership.

“I’m not really sure what to think at all,” Bethune said. “I’m not sure if the person was racist. Did he think he could joke?”

In a statement to News13, Honda said it condemns discrimination of any kind and it expects independently-owned dealerships to uphold its principles. It said an employee of the dealership posted the comment, and immediate action was taken to address the matter. The dealership apologized on Facebook for “the recent inappropriate post.”

The dealership also said the employee no longer works there and the action does not represent the views or culture of the community.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” Bethune said. “I just want them to understand how I am feeling by this. How I am embarrassed and humiliated by the situation.”

Bethune said she is overwhelmed by the national response.

“It has been very very overwhelming,” Bethune said. “I’ve been trying to deal with things mentally and it’s hard for me to understand why someone would want to do this to me — I feel humiliated. For me to choose a company to support and buy a car from and they want to disrespect me in this kind of way.”