CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman fought off an attempted rape Wednesday morning near McAlpine Creek Park, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The crime happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the 2100 block of Margaret Wallace Road near McAlpine Creek Park.

The woman reported to CMPD that while out walking Wednesday morning, a man assaulted her and attempted to rape her. She was able to fight off the suspect and get to a cell phone to call 911.

Police said the suspect remains on the run at this time. He is described as a 5’6” Black man, heavy set, with dreadlocks, wearing all black.

The suspect may have injuries to his face and arms from struggling with the victim, CMPD said. The suspect was last seen headed towards Independence Blvd. Wednesday on foot, police said.

Authorities believe this to be a “random attack” and said the suspect and woman did not know each other.

CMPD said they plan to increase their presence in the area with marked patrol vehicles, officers on foot, and bikes. They’re asking for the public’s help in solving this crime.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.