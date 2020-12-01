Woman identified, facing 23 charges after alleged crime spree in Guilford, Forsyth Counties

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have identified the woman accused of a series of crimes including a shooting on Monday, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Nicole Brown, 34, of Winston-Salem, faces 23 charges across Guilford and Forsyth counties.

Guilford County deputies were called to a Citgo gas station at Groometown Road and Interstate 85 just before 6 p.m. on a report of a suspicious woman.

The suspect ran from the gas station and went into a home, stealing a gun and vehicle from the home.

She drove to the Citgo at Alamance Church Road and Interstate 85, where she committed an armed robbery, stealing cigarettes, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect went across the street from the gas station where she entered a home, stole another set of car keys and was then chased from the home by the homeowner.

The suspect fired her weapon at the homeowner, striking him in the abdomen causing a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies stopped the suspect as she was trying to leave the home. She was taken into custody.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s office says she was also served with warrants out of Forsyth County for crimes that happened earlier in the day at 4:45 p.m.

Brown has been charged by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of first-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of stolen goods, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapons, felon possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, injury to personal property, assault on a government official, assault by pointing a gun and two counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

She was also charged by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office with speeding to elude arrest, speeding exceeding the stated limit, reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving while license revoked or suspended, two counts of second-degree trespassing, and breaking or entering.