Woman in critical condition after being thrown from car during crash into Thomasville business

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in critical condition after being thrown from a car during a crash into a business on Monday, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 1:34 a.m., a Thomasville officer was going north on National Highway near Ball Park Road when he saw a 2006 Nissan Altima going south on National Highway at a high rate of speed.

As the officer turned his vehicle around, the Nissan sped up. The officer did not activate his emergency equipment or begin a pursuit.

As the officer got closer to The Barn at 625 National Highway, he saw the Altima had stopped after crashing into the business.

A 23-year-old Thomasville woman was inside the car and uninjured.

A 25-year-old Thomasville woman was thrown from the car and critically injured, police say.

The 25-year-old was taken to the Novant Thomasville Medical Center by Davidson County EMS where she was then taken by AirCare to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The Thomasville Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.

The estimated damage to the business is $75,000.

Charges are pending once the investigation is completed.