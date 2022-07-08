LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A woman was killed and three people were injured when a van ferrying people to a race in North Carolina crashed into a crowd, authorities said.

News outlets report Thursday’s accident occurred at around 7 p.m. in Avery County at the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. Highway 105 in Linville prior to the start of “The Bear,” which is part of the annual Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain. The identities of the victim and the injured had not been released as of Friday morning.

Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley told The Avery Journal Times that it appeared the driver, who was working the race, accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. The van struck a group of people standing on a sidewalk, Henley said.

Highland Games officials canceled the five-mile (8 km) race, which starts at the intersection and ends on top of Grandfather Mountain. The rest of the activities associated with the games will continue through Sunday as scheduled, according to a statement.