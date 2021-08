SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was killed in a climbing accident at Pilot Mountain State Park on Monday afternoon, according to Kevin Key, of Surry County Emergency Services.

Rescue crews were called to the “Wall” area near the south side parking lot around 4 p.m.

The climber, a 30-year-old Durham woman, reportedly fell 90 feet to the ground.

Rescue personnel tried to save the woman but her injuries were too severe and she died at the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released.