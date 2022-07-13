CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was shot and killed while withdrawing money from an ATM at a shopping center in the University City area of Charlotte Wednesday morning, her son told Queen City News.

The woman has been identified as Karen Baker, 48, by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Courtesy: William McClure

Police said the incident happened near the University Plaza Shopping Center in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard just after 5:48 a.m.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.





Homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

A family member told Queen City News reporter Robin Kanady that the victim was his mother and that she was shot and killed while withdrawing money.

Grieving family members come by the spot in University City where their loved one was killed, a man tells me his mother was just getting money out of the ATM when someone shot and killed her early this morning, FULL STORY HERE @Queen_City_News @BrianFox46 https://t.co/bMnEVEZUwk pic.twitter.com/HW0LBHsT2r — Robin Kanady (@RobinKanady) July 13, 2022

Police have not mentioned a potential suspect in the shooting.

CMPD said detectives were working with nearby businesses to review surveillance video.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.