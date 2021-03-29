Woman killed on I-95 in road rage shooting had a joy for life, a distinct laugh ‘that echoes in the hearts’ of many

LANCASTER, Pa. (WBTW) — The family of the woman who was senselessly killed in a road rage shooting on I-95 wants people to know about her joy for life, her adventurous spirit and her distinct laugh.

Julie Eberly’s was life was senselessly taken away when she was traveling with her husband, Ryan Eberly, just outside of Lumberton on Thursday. A suspect shot into the Eberly’s car after their car came too close to the suspect’s while trying to merge into a lane, authorities said.

“Ryan and Julie were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their 7th Anniversary which was on March 23,” the family released in a statement on Monday. “They were meeting with Julie’s closest friend and her husband to celebrate their mutual Anniversaries.”

The family said they want to tell Julie’s story in the hope that someone will come forward who knows the suspect who fired into the vehicle, killing Julie. “Finding this person won’t bring Julie back, but it will provide justice for Julie and prevent this from happening to anyone else.”

Here is the statement released by the family:

“Julie and Ryan blended their families seven years ago and have built a loving home together. Julie made it her mission to open their home to friends, family, and neighbors. It was her joy to have these people around her and bless them with her hospitality. As Ryan and Julie’s children grew and matured, they were looking forward to the next stages of their lives together including enjoying being first-time grandparents. Julie truly had a mother’s heart and delighted in being an integral part of each of the children’s lives.

“On her adventurous side, Julie loved to go snowmobiling whenever there was snow and she was also ready for any type of adventure. Summer weekends were spent with friends and family poolside at home and at their family’s camp in upstate Pennsylvania.

Julie’s roots of faith grew deep. She was involved in several prayer ministries and deeply passionate in helping people find healing. Everyone who knew her enjoyed her joy for life and positive spirit. Her distinct laugh still echoes in the hearts of everyone she touched. Even in the midst of this horrific tragedy, we are seeing the hand of God through the care and concern of many individuals.

“A special thank you goes out to Robeson County Chief Deputy Howard Branch and Robeson County Sheriff Burris Wilkins as well as the entire Lumberton community for going above and beyond in taking care of both Julie and Ryan through the worst day possible.

“Thank you also to the Lancaster/Manheim community for their continued prayers and support. It is in these loving gestures that the family will be able to heal.

“A gofundme page has been created, the Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation, at the urging of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office because of the hundreds of emails from residents wanting to know how to help. The money will be used to make donations to charities in Julie’s honor.”