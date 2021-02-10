Woman shot by Gastonia police officer on overdose call has died, family says

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Gaston County woman who was shot by an officer following a 911 call for an overdose has died, a family member announced on Facebook Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Gastonia Police received a call about an overdose at a home on Mountain Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found Shae Jones, 33, “armed with a gun” inside the residence.

It is unclear who called police, if anyone was under the influence of drugs, or what led to Jones being shot.

Jones was air-lifted to a Charlotte hospital following the encounter. She was listed in critical, but stable condition on Monday, but according to her sister, Jones died just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Her organs will be going to help other people in need,” the post read. “Thanks for all the calls and prayers!”

Neighbors told FOX 46 Jones was generally quiet and said that she suffers from seizures. She was due to have brain surgery soon, the neighbors said.

Gastonia Officer. K. Solano-Garita, who was involved with the shooting, has been placed on administrative leave with pay, per department protocol.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, and the police department says they are conducting a separate investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed.

The SBI and GPD investigations “are underway and no further information can be released at this time,” officials said.