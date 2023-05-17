WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem-Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

At around 10:42 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1200 block of Thurmond Street after getting a report of discharging firearms in the area.

At the scene, investigators discovered that a woman had been shot and taken to a local hospital via a taxi cab.

Police say that the woman was riding as a passenger in the taxi when she and the vehicle were struck by bullets from nearby gunfire. The victim was struck in the chest and is currently considered to be in critical condition.

The case is being investigated by the WSPD’s Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.