Woman sought in Nags Head after dog bites 2 people while on a walk on the beach

North Carolina

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Nags Head Police

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Nags Head Police are seeking the help of residents in identifying a woman walking a dog who reportedly bit people on the beach.

According to police, the incident happened on the morning of Saturday, August 8, near the Bainbridge Street Beach Access.

Reports say the woman was walking what appears to be a Chow Mix who was on a long leash.

The dog in question reportedly bit two people who were nearby during the walk.

The woman is described to be white with blonde hair.

If anyone has information, please call the Nags Head Police Department at 252-441-6386.

  • Courtesy – Nags Head Police
  • Courtesy – Nags Head Police

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV