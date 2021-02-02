Woman who exited car on I-77 after dispute with passenger dies

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed after exiting her vehicle during traffic on I-77 after a dispute between her and another person, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to calls regarding a collision on I-77 around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Statesville resident Amari Wilson, 20, exited the vehicle she was driving and was fatally struck by another vehicle, they said.

An initial investigation revealed an altercation occurred between Wilson and another occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle stopped partially in the roadway, and Wilson attempted to cross the travel lanes when she was struck, the police report indicated.

The victim was transported to Atrium-Main where she succumbed to her injuries overnight.

Northbound lanes were shut down for a few hours while an investigation took place and there is no mention of any charges at this time. This remains an active investigation.