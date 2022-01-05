Woman wielding shotgun killed by Durham County deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A woman wielding a shotgun was killed by deputies in North Carolina after she aimed the weapon at them and wouldn’t put it down, a sheriff’s office said.

Nexstar affiliate WNCN reports the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a location in the town of Bahama around 3:30 p.m. When the deputies arrived, they saw Stephanie Wilson, 28, armed with a shotgun, the sheriff’s office said. Bahama is an unincorporated community 14 miles (22 km) north of Durham.

Deputies said Wilson aimed the shotgun at deputies multiple times while they tried to get her to put it down, the sheriff’s office said. Details of how she was shot, or how many deputies were involved were not available on Tuesday evening.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which is standard for shootings involving law enforcement officers. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said the Durham County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct an internal investigation, including a review of the agency’s use of force policy.

The sheriff’s office also said a deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases.