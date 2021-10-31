Woman’s body identified after found in vacant Asheville building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman’s body was identified after being found in a vacant Asheville building.

Asheville Police Department officers said they found the body of a woman as they were completing the check of a vacant business on Patton Ave. Wednesday.

Detectives are working with the Office of the State Medical Examiner to investigate.

Asheville Police said the woman was identified as Kimberly Michelle Randall, 49.

Detectives from the police department said they foul play was involved in Randall’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.