Worker advocates seek more NC aid as federal benefits expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployed need higher and longer jobless benefits from the state more than ever now that additional federal benefits created during the COVID-19 pandemic expired this month, advocates for workers and the poor said Monday.

Well over 100,000 displaced workers in the state can no longer receive a $300-a-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit that ended nationwide. A $100-a-week additional payment for self-employed workers also expired.

That leaves North Carolina state benefits that max out at $350 per week for 13 weeks — hardly enough to help people cover living expenses, speakers at a virtual news conference said.

Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Wake County Democrat, urged Republican colleagues again to pass his legislation to raise state benefits to $500 a week for up to 26 weeks. Nickel said the expanded benefits, which align with what Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has sought, can be paid through the state’s unemployment trust fund, which had $2.8 billion earlier this year.

“We need to help our jobless workers and do the right thing,” Nickel said. “Folks are suffering and we have the ability to do this.”

GOP lawmakers have been cool to similar proposals since the current formula was passed in 2013, concerned about the trust fund’s health after it went deep in debt after the 2008 recession. They agreed with business owners who argue the additional federal benefits were a disincentive for displaced workers to take jobs, even as offered wages rose.

Monday’s speakers said there’s little evidence the federal benefits affected job-offer decisions. Many people can’t work because they lack affordable child care, or fear for their own health as coronavirus keeps spreading, state AFL-CIO President MaryBe McMillian said.

At the same time, job training and mandated “living” wages are needed to connect workers better with unfilled positions, said Alexandra Sirota, director of the North Carolina Budget & Tax Center.

“For many workers who toiled for low wages pre-pandemic and found little economic security, returning to low-wage work is not an option,” Sirota said.