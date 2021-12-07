Worker dies after forklift incident at warehouse used by Food Lion near Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A worker who was critically injured during an incident Saturday at a large warehouse used by Food Lion grocery stores near Dunn has died, officials confirmed to CBS 17.

The incident was reported early Saturday at the facility just south of Dunn off Long Branch Road near Interstate 95, officials said.

The large warehouse is owned by ADUSA Distribution.

The worker, identified as Dereck Carrero of Hope Mills, was walking down an aisle selecting items for an order when he was hit by a high-reach motorized forklift driven by another employee, officials said.

While the incident remains under investigation, it is believed to be accidental in nature, officials said.

ADUSA released the following statement:

ADUSA Distribution expresses its deepest sympathies to the family and co-workers of our associate who was involved in a tragic accident early Saturday morning at our Dunn, N.C., distribution facility. We deeply regret this accident occurred and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. ADUSA Distribution continues to investigate the incident and is cooperating with other investigative authorities. Because the situation remains under investigation and out of respect for the family, we have no additional details to share at this time.

Carrero, 22, suffered a life-threatening injury to the head and d first taken to Betsy Johnson Hospital.

He was later transferred to WakeMed where he was on life support.

Harnett County officials confirmed to CBS 17 on Monday that Carrero died from his injuries.

The 1.3 million square feet warehouse, which employs 1,200 workers, ships items to more than 200 Food Lion stores, according to Food Lion. The warehouse opened in 1987 and was damaged by a tornado in 2011.

“Our thoughts are with our associate who was involved in this accident, and his family during this difficult time,” Christy Phillips-Brown, a spokesperson on behalf of ADUSA Distribution, said in an email.

The company said it was investigating the incident.