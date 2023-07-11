(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, workers were observed repairing the Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds. Crews were spotted working on the track near where a support column cracked.

The theme park shut down the ride after a customer noticed a massive crack had opened up in one of the support columns. A new support column is set to arrive at the park this week.

Carowinds said Fury 325 is the tallest, fastest, and longest giga coaster in North America. Riders reach a peak height of 325 feet following a dramatic 81-degree drop.

The roller coaster can reach speeds of up to 95 mph.

Carowinds repairs, Queen City News

Carowinds repairs, Queen City News

Carowinds repairs, Queen City News

Carowinds repairs, Queen City News

State inspectors are still investigating how the ride cracked in the first place.