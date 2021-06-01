WWII veteran, others recognized by The Lumbee Tribe on Memorial Day

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina held a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday to honor a World War II veteran and others who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The event was held at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin, Jr. helped recognize the service of World War II veteran Bradie Locklear. At the time of his death in March, Locklear was the oldest living Purple Heart recipient.

His family was recognized and presented with an Eagle Feather and pinecone patchwork.

You can watch today’s ceremony by clicking here.

