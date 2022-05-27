GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A few Greensboro WWII veterans were honored with a parade!

The Greensboro Jaycee “Old Timers” honored two World War II veterans, Walter “Sticky” Burch, who is 104, and Harold Moag, who is 96, with a drive-thru parade ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Walter Burch was the Guilford County Sheriff for some years.

Friends and family drove by Heritage Green Senior living in Greensboro to show their appreciation, and a local US Marine Corp color guard presented the colors in their honor, and another honoree who passed away last week, William Deforest Maness.