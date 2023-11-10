RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Johnny McCurry of Burnsville took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won the first $150,000 top prize in the new Power Cashword game.

McCurry bought his lucky ticket from Southeast Energy on U.S. 19 East Bypass in Burnsville. He arrived Monday at lottery headquarters to claim his prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

The Power Cashword game debuted in October with six $150,000 top prizes. Five $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Yancey County has received $6.69 million in state grants to help meet its school construction needs. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Yancey County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.