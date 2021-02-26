Yet another earthquake shakes mountain town of Sparta

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Stock Photo)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — Yet another earthquake shook the mountain town of Sparta on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the 2.2-magnitude quake was reported at 2:42 p.m. about two and a half miles south-southeast of the town at a depth of 0.2 km.

Numerous earthquakes, most of them minor, have been recorded in Alleghany County in the past six months.

A 5.1-magnitude quake happened in Alleghany County on the morning of Aug. 9, 2020, causing widespread damage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV