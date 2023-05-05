CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a YMCA teacher helped keep a man from potentially luring away children from a facility in the University area.

Police say they have identified a person from Wednesday’s incident but they have not made an arrest because they’re investigating what his intentions were.

People feel secure at the Keith Family YMCA, located on Old Mallard Creek Road.

“You’re thinking you’re at a safe place, the YMCA,” one parent and longtime YMCA member told Queen City News.

On around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the YMCA says a class of young children was walking in a line outside the Y.

“It’s not like when I was growing up as a kid, we didn’t worry too much about that,” said the parent.

Wednesday, a stranger entered the picture.

“That is one of the things we definitely pray that doesn’t happen,” said Terrell Huntley, the lead pastor at UCity Church, which meets at the Keith Family YMCA for its services.

According to a CMPD report, a man came up to two 5-year-olds, a boy and a girl, on Wednesday who were in a class that was walking outside at the YMCA.

Police say a YMCA staff member saw the man kind of tap the children on the shoulder, or do something like that, to try and get their attention.

Investigators say the YMCA teacher believed the man may have been trying to lure the 5-year-olds away.

“That’s very scary because they’re vulnerable, and they could easily be taken,” said Nellie Givens, a YMCA member.

The YMCA teacher stepped in, and police say the man left before they arrived. The worker possibly kept the man from snatching the children.

“That is a blessing from God. God has His hand on this Y,” said Huntley.

Police have not arrested anyone. They are talking with the man and still investigating.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte sent Queen City News the following statement regarding the incident: