From Raleigh, you have access to cities all across the globe, and dozens are one direct flight away.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) is the second largest airport in North Carolina after Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The third is Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) in Greensboro, followed by Wilmington International Airport (ILM)

RDU offers 60 destinations that you can fly to nonstop.

Domestic

RDU offers nonstop flights to Akron through Breeze, starting February 2024.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Atlanta through Delta, Frontier and Southwest.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Austin through American, Delta and Southwest.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Baltimore through Southwest.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Boston through Delta and JetBlue.

Buffalo, New York (BUF)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Buffalo through Frontier.

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Charlotte through American.

Chicago, Illinois – Midway (MDW)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Chicago through Frontier and Southwest.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Chicago through American and United.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Cincinnati through American, Delta and Frontier.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Cleveland through Frontier.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Columbus through Breeze.

Dallas, Texas – Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Dallas through American and Frontier.

Dallas, Texas – Love Field (DAL)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Dallas through Southwest.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Denver through Frontier, Southwest and United.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Detroit through Delta and Frontier.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale through Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit.

Fort Myers, Florida (RSW)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Fort Myers through Avelo and Breeze.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Hartford through Breeze and Frontier.

Houston, Texas – Bush (IAH)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Houston through Frontier and United.

Houston, Texas – Hobby (HOU)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Houston through Southwest.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Indianapolis through Frontier.

Ronkonkoma, New York (ISP)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Ronkonkoma through Frontier.

Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Las Vegas through Breeze, Delta and Southwest.

Los Angeles, California (LAX)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Los Angeles through American, Breeze and Delta.

Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Manchester through Avelo.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Miami through American and Delta.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Minneapolis through Delta and Sun Country.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Nashville through American, Delta and Southwest.

New Haven, Connecticut (HVN)

RDU offers nonstop flights to New Haven through Avelo.

New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY)

RDU offers nonstop flights to New Orleans through Breeze.

Newark, New Jersey (EWR)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Newark through Delta and United.

New York, New York – Kennedy (JFK)

RDU offers nonstop flights to New York through American, Delta and JetBlue.

New York, New York – LaGuardia (LGA)

RDU offers nonstop flights to New York through American and Delta.

Orlando, Florida – International (MCO)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Orlando through Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Philadelphia through American and Frontier.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Phoenix through American and Southwest.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Pittsburgh through American.

Providence, Rhode Island (PVD)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Providence through Breeze.

Rochester, New York (ROC)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Rochester through Avelo.

Salt Lake City, Utah (SLC)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Salt Lake City through Delta.

San Francisco, California (SFO)

RDU offers nonstop flights to San Francisco through United.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

RDU offers nonstop flights to San Juan through Frontier and JetBlue.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Sarasota through Avelo.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Seattle through Alaska and Delta.

RDU offers nonstop flights to St. Louis through Southwest.

Syracuse, New York (SYR)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Syracuse through Frontier.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Tampa through American, Breeze, Delta and Southwest.

Trenton, New Jersey (TTN)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Trenton through Frontier.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Washington, D.C., through United.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Washington, D.C., through American and Delta.

West Palm Beach, Florida (PBI)

RDU offers nonstop flights to West Palm Beach through Avelo.

International

RDU offers nonstop flights to Cancun through American, Delta and JetBlue.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Frankfurt through Lufthansa starting June 2024.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Freeport through Bahamasair.

RDU offers nonstop flights to London through American.

Mexico City, Mexico (MEX)

RDU offers nonstop flights to Mexico City through Aeromexico starting July 2024.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Paris through Air France.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Reykjavik through Icelandair.

RDU offers nonstop flights to Toronto through Air Canada.