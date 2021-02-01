‘You can’t replace a life’: Neighbors react after 2 die in east Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 has learned eight people were inside of a home in east Charlotte when a massive fire broke out early Monday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the flames broke out around 6 a.m. at a Lynton Place neighborhood home on the 7900 block of Latchington Court.

10-year-old Boe Reh and 61-year-old Sow Moe were pronounced dead on scene after Charlotte Fire and MEDIC said crews rushed to perform CPR on those inside.

A neighbor says they heard commotion and saw flames.

“I heard it and I got up and looked out the window and that’s when I heard the lights and the car and said ‘Oh my God, not again’,” said Elizabeth Stubbs.

Family members say 61-year-old Sow Moe and 10-year-old Boe Reh were killed in the fire.

Neighbors are devastated.

“I’m just so sorry… whoever… child, adult or whoever. I’m just so sorry someone lost their life,” said Stubbs. “You can replace the home, you can always replace what’s in it, but you can’t replace a life.”

Fire officials are still working to learn the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-336-3975 and speak to an arson detective or call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Check back with FOX 46 for more details as they develop.