Your Local Election Headquarters: N.C. Congressional District 9 Special Election

Across our state Republicans and Democrats have a close eye on today’s special election in North Carolina Congressional District 9 race.
Democrat Dan McCready faces Republican Dan Bishop for a house seat vacant since 2018’s close election gave way to allegations of absentee ballot fraud.
That prompted state officials to call for a new vote.
President Trump has been supporting Bishop even holding a rally in Fayetteville last night.
For McCready, Democrats hold an eight-point voter registration advantage in the district.
Although a Republican has held the seat for more than 50 years.
Both parties see the vote as a prelude to 2020.
Reports say groups have spent millions of dollars in the race.