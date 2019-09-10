Your Local Election Headquarters: N.C. Congressional District 9 Special Election

North Carolina

Across our state Republicans and Democrats have a close eye on today’s special election in North Carolina Congressional District 9 race.

Democrat Dan McCready faces Republican Dan Bishop for a house seat vacant since 2018’s close election gave way to allegations of absentee ballot fraud.

That prompted state officials to call for a new vote.

President Trump has been supporting Bishop even holding a rally in Fayetteville last night.

For McCready, Democrats hold an eight-point voter registration advantage in the district.

Although a Republican has held the seat for more than 50 years.

Both parties see the vote as a prelude to 2020.

Reports say groups have spent millions of dollars in the race.

