RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The length of time a young driver is required to have a learner’s permit before getting a provisional license in North Carolina may be about to change.

Gov. Roy Cooper is considering a bill passed Wednesday in the House that would shorten that window from 12 months to 9 months, starting in January. Senate Bill 157 (and its twin, House Bill 261) also would allow additional non-family passengers to ride with provisional drivers if they are going to or from school.

NC DMV

If you are confused about that 12-month and 9-month change, perhaps it’s because the COVID-19 pandemic’s closure of driver’s education classes and DMV offices had led to a reduction to 6 months for the period a teen had to have a learner’s permit.

That expired at the end of 2022, but the legislation on Cooper’s desk would extend that limit until the 9-week compromise took over in January.

Those rules and processes for becoming a licensed driver vary wildly across the country, with North Carolina’s 3-step process that begins with a driver’s education course being among the most defined and protracted.

Proponents of the bill say the changes would mirror the limits in South Carolina and Virginia, to use two examples. Opponents suggest that vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among teens.

The bill passed in the Senate, 38-5, with Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro) among the five Democrats who opposed it. In the House, the vote was 92-15, with all Democrats voting against it. None of those was from districts in the Piedmont Triad, although a few were among the 13 absentees.

Cooper’s position on the bill is unknown. His spokesperson told The News & Observer that he is considering the bill, which he could sign, veto or allow to become law without his signature. A veto could be overridden.

How it would work

If the bill were to become law, here’s how the driver’s license process will work: