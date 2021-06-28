Zack’s Hamburgers latest Charlotte staple to permanently close

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another decades-old Charlotte food staple is closing its doors.

Zack’s Hamburgers, which was opened by James and Anna Demopoulos in 1975, announced on Monday it’s permanently closing. It is unclear at this time if the coronavirus pandemic played a role in the decision to close. The last day to grab a burger will be Thursday.

Known for their burgers and hot dogs, Zack’s is located at 4009 South Blvd. near the intersection of Scaleybark Road.

Zack’s is the latest eatery to permanently shut down. The Summit Room, Carpe Diem, Mr. K’s, and Price’s Chicken Coop are among the notable venues that have shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlotte has seen rent costs skyrocket as developments go up across across the city. Many businesses in and around the Queen City have been devastated by the coronavirus, which forced restaurants to shut down for months to only open with limited indoor dining and many other restrictions in place.