North Raleigh car crash injures 6, including 3 children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three children were among six people injured when two cars collided in north Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. along Sawmill Road near Valley Run Drive, according to Raleigh police.

The wreck happened when one car crossed over the center line and collided with another, police said.

Three children and three adults were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The area is just east of N.C. 50 north of Lynn Road.

No other details were immediately available.