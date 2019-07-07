North Raleigh car crash injures 6, including 3 children

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three children were among six people injured when two cars collided in north Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. along Sawmill Road near Valley Run Drive, according to Raleigh police.

The wreck happened when one car crossed over the center line and collided with another, police said.

Three children and three adults were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The area is just east of N.C. 50 north of Lynn Road.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV