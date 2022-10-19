NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Town improvements are happening in North Topsail Beach.

Town officials have installed the first living Shoreline in Richard Peters Park. Those involved say the efforts will help reduce wave energy and improve water quality. The Living Shoreline runs 195 feet, and town officials say they’ve already received positive feedback from the community.

“It was an awesome collaborative project for the town. And like I said, our first living shore shoreline project ever so very exciting, and especially to be held at Richard Peters Park,” said Alice Derian, town manager of North Topsail Beach.

Town officials say they’re looking into more projects to enhance resiliency in the future.